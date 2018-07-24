BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2018

There is palpable tension at the National Assembly, as Senate President Bukola Saraki, drove himself into the National Assembly complex in a private vehicle. 

Saraki was not in the vehicle when a detachment of security operatives blocked his convoy at his Apo residence with the view to preventing them from leaving the house.

As early as 7:00am, senators loyal to Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) had started arriving the National Assembly while those loyal to the Senate President also trooped in.

It was gathered that the PSG had perfected a plan to hurriedly Impeach Saraki as soon as he honours the police invitation, as signatures were said to have been collected overnight.

Having sensed the sinister move by the opposing camp, Saraki decided to outsmart them by quickly sneaking into the National Assembly with a rickety vehicle he drove himself.

It was gathered that Saraki had also perfected his plans to announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) today and adjourn the plenary sine dine.

As of the time of filing this report, the mood at the National Assembly was tensed, with policemen taking over the premises.

It is not clear with the turn of the event if Saraki will honour the Police invitation regarding Offa robbery, but he announced on Monday evening his intention to do so.

 

