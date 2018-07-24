Confusion As Bayelsa Gets Two Police Commissioners At Once To Replace Don Anwunah

There is mounting confusion in the Bayelsa State Police Command following the removal of Mr. Don Awunah as Commissioner of Police and the deployment of two commissioners of police to succeed him within 48 hours.

The redeployed Police Commissioner, Awunah, is described as one of the most efficient police commissioners around with numerous successes to his credit particularly in the area of strategic policing.

However, his succession is causing confusion, due to the deployment of Police Commissioner Joseph Mokain on Monday to succeed him, while another Police Commissioner, Mohammed Bello, was deployed on Tuesday for the same duty.

The confusion created was attributed to a power play between Governor Seriake Dickson and the Former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources claimed that Mokain, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) at the Bayelsa Police Command, is not in the good books of the Dickson.

It was gathered that Mokain was accused of frustrating PDP electionsmoves during the 2016 governorship election, eventually won by the PDP's Dickson.

The deployment of Bello as new Police Commissioner few hours after the Mokain's arrival was reportedly made after Dickson's condolence visit to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the death of former IG, Ibrahim Coomassie.

Bello was reported to have also served as Deputy Commissioner at the State Police Command and Commander of the State Security apparatus known as Door Akpoor.

Bello is yet to report to the Bayelsa Command, reportedly due to unfinished assignments in Ekiti State. However, Mokain is reported to have already assumed duties at the State Police command on Tuesday .