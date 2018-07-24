'Democracy Has Now Collapsed In Nigeria', Says Secondus On Siege To Saraki, Ekweremadu's Homes

“It is now a known fact that democracy has now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for the opposition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2018

Uche Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says President MuhammaduBuhari is using the state security agencies to victimize the leadership of the National Assembly.

In a statement released on Tuesday following the siege to the residences of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Secondus said the actions of the APC-led Federal Government is dangerous to democracy.

He condemned the President for allowing such behaviour under his watch, accusing him of operating a totalitarian government.

He said: “The APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is using state security apparatus like the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Police to attack the National Assembly with the aim of forcibly overthrowing its leadership and rendering the third arm of government comatose.

“The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu and other distinguished senators are have been under severe assault from security agencies.

“It is now a known fact that democracy has now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for the opposition.

“We hereby call on all Nigerians home and abroad to immediately speak up against this act of gross violation of the constitution of Nigerian and the attempt disruption of the democratic process and institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari and privatised members of the Nigerian security agencies.”

He also called on all Nigerians, traditional rulers in Nigeria and the international community to caution the President.

