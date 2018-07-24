AT A GLANCE: The 15 Senators Who Dumped APC For PDP On Monday

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2018

Fifteen senators defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 Senators Defect From APC To PDP 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago , altering calculations in the legislature ahead of the 2019 elections.

Here's a list of the 15 at a glance.

S/N Name State
1 Dino Melaye​ Kogi
2 Rabiu Kwankwaso​ Kano
3 Lanre Tejuoso​ Ogun
4 Shaaba Lafiagi​ Kwara
5 Rafiu Ibrahim​ Kwara
6 Barnabas Gemade​ Benue
7 Abdulazeez Nyako​ Adamawa
8 Monsurat Sunmonu​ Oyo
9 Usman Nafada​ Gombe
10 Suleiman Hunkuyi​ Kaduna
11 Ibrahim Danbaba​ Sokoto
12 Ubale Shittu​ Jigawa
13 Isah Misau​ Bauchi
14 Suleiman Nazif​ Bauchi
15 Soji Akanbi​ Oyo

 

