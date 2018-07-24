AT A GLANCE: The 15 Senators Who Dumped APC For PDP On Monday

Fifteen senators defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday See Also , altering calculations in the legislature ahead of the 2019 elections.
Here's a list of the 15 at a glance.
|S/N
|Name
|State
|1
|Dino Melaye
|Kogi
|2
|Rabiu Kwankwaso
|Kano
|3
|Lanre Tejuoso
|Ogun
|4
|Shaaba Lafiagi
|Kwara
|5
|Rafiu Ibrahim
|Kwara
|6
|Barnabas Gemade
|Benue
|7
|Abdulazeez Nyako
|Adamawa
|8
|Monsurat Sunmonu
|Oyo
|9
|Usman Nafada
|Gombe
|10
|Suleiman Hunkuyi
|Kaduna
|11
|Ibrahim Danbaba
|Sokoto
|12
|Ubale Shittu
|Jigawa
|13
|Isah Misau
|Bauchi
|14
|Suleiman Nazif
|Bauchi
|15
|Soji Akanbi
|Oyo