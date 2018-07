JUST IN: Buhari Supports Police On Saraki And Co

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his support to the security agents that laid siege to the residences of Bukola Saraki, Senate President and Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy.

On Tuesday, the residences of the two senior officials of the Senate were barricaded by security agents, believed to be a move to halt the impending defection of All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) subsequently invited Ekeremadu See Also Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Invites Ekweremadu Over Money Laundering over alleged money laundering, while Sararki already had pending, from Monday, an invitation from the Senate over his alleged linkage to the Offa Bank robbers. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: IGP Summons Saraki For ‘Further Investigation’ On Offa Bank Robbery

On Tuesday, the President waded into the debate generated by the day's earlier occurrences, asking the people to allow security agents do their job.

Buhari maintained that the law of the land is intended for all, not for the poor or those at the lowest rungs of the social ladder, hence there should be no noise about the security agents' invitations to Saraki and Ekweremadu. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle

"The Presidency has taken note of the orchestrated campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari each time a Very Important Person (VIP) is invited by the law enforcement agencies, in the discharge of their legitimate duties and functions," read the statement, released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

"The law of the land is intended for all, not for the poor or those at the lowest rungs of the social ladder.

"It is odd, strange and bizarre that while ordinary citizens can be called up to answer questions or be interrogated, the VIP cannot be questioned without the annoying insinuations of partisanship, persecution or outright politicization.

"This country cannot achieve development in peace when important cases are viewed through a political prism and the law is considered as being applicable to some, and not applicable to others.

"The workings of law enforcement agencies are set out in the constitution and the laws of the country. If they worked at the discretion of past presidents, who decided who to question and who to detain, Nigerians should get used to the fact that this President is different. President Buhari does not and will not influence or interfere with cases.

The constitution clearly directs law enforcement agencies to promptly report and investigate any actual or potential infringement of the law and also initiate proceedings against all those involved. This President is not the one who directs them on what to do.

"President Buhari does not stand in the way of law enforcement either. Under our constitution, he has no powers to stop the investigation of anyone or institution. When they are set to investigate anything and anyone, the best friend of the law is the one who lets them do their work.

"The President’s constant refrain is that he will not tolerate any form of illegality including corruption and the law enforcement agencies have been given complete freedom to identify and bring all culprits to justice. His instructions to them are very clear: Anyone with a case to answer or found guilty should not be spared.

"Accused persons should approach the courts to plead their innocence rather than going to the public to plead persecution. The country is better served when the law enforcement agencies are allowed to do their work and we must stop the actors of this dangerous game of politicizing law enforcement.