Nigeria Air Only Exists On Its Facebook Page, Says Sowore

Presidential hopeful Omoyele Sowore has said that national carrier Nigeria Air, which was launched in London last week, does not exist in any part of the world but only on its Facebook page.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday night during a meeting with the members of the #TakeItBack movement, Sowore noted that the carrier is just mere propaganda by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for electioneering purposes.

He said that the whole process of logo and brand design is a fraud that will not stand the test of time.

"Nigeria Air doesn't exist; it was a propaganda overdrive by APC because of the election," he said.

"There is no any airline registered anywhere known as 'Nigeria Air'. It doesn't even exist even at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja. It is based on Facebook, so you can buy your ticket early now and what you need to do to fly that airline is to check in on your Facebook page with Nigeria as your status update."

He stated that the Nigerian government acted the script of designing a logo in another country using a photo editing software called 'Adebo Photoshop' and launched it in London. He stressed that such a logo could have been designed by a 12-year-old.

Sowore said he was excited about the crisis bedevilling both the APC and the PDP, saying with it #TakeItBack has now become an alternative, real third force.

"Remember when the whole thing started, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo started the Third Force. He wrote a letter; they had a meeting in Abuja and there is no third force as we speak today emanating from him.

"They went and formed another coalition called National Intervention Movement (NIM); they joined with Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)and later joined with 'CUPP of sorrow'. Everything has fallen apart completely as we speak."

He said that PDP decided to change its name because the name has been stigmatised to the extent that it cannot win any election in the country.

He said Nigerian politicians are jittery, as some of them surreptitiously went to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to confirm and ascertain under which political party he would be running to enable him. He assured Nigerians that he would make public by the end of July the political party under which he would contest.

He expressed readiness to open the doors of #TakeItBack movement to any presidential aspirants and political parties who are ready to join and work with the movement, saying he has no problem working with anybody with a great idea that can move the country forward.

He urged the youth to be resilient and not to allow moneybags mortgage their future with a paltry amount of money as an inducement.

"Just to urge you not to relent, you will be hearing all kinds of discouraging words that we are too young and we have no money, why don't you go for counsellor?" he said.

"All of these things are fizzling out but this time they cannot find another excuse but they will come with another one. They are going to come after us, don't be under any illusion that they are going to fold their hands and watch."

The #TakeItBack movement will be heading to Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto to hold town hall meetings.

Ahile in Abuja, Saharareporters Publisher also featured on a live radio programme, 'Hard Facts Roundtable' on Nigeria Info FM, where he condemned the assault and degrading treatment of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, by state forces.