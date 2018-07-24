'They Took Over The Vicinity Before 6am' — Ekweremadu Speaks From His Home On Siege By Security Agents

Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of the Senate, has spoken from his residence at Apo legislative Quarters, confirming the siege by security agents to his home.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said he was not invited by the Police hence was unaware of the reason the operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laid siege to his home.

The statement also revealed that Ekweremadu was supposed to preside over plenary today, following the Police invitation issued to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

But with the security agencts camped outside his house, the Deputy Speaker could not leave his home, although Saraki had since sneaked into the Senate building where he is currently presiding over the plenary.

"The Apo Legislative Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission," he said.

“With the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, expected to report to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force in Guzappe, Abuja, this Tuesday morning, Senator Ekweremadu was expected to preside over plenary.

“They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out. Meanwhile, there was no prior invitation to the senator by any of the security agencies or the EFCC.”