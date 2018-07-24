VIDEO: ‘Get Out Of Office!’ — Oyedepo Tells ‘Non-Performing’ Buhari To Resign

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners’ Chapel, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, as it is the “honorable thing” to do for a “non-performing leader”.

The cleric said this to his congregation at Cannan Land in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday.

“The most honourable thing for any non-performing leader to do is to resign. The most honourable thing is to resign. That’s my own for Mr President. Resign!” he exclaimed.

“Get out of office! Even our Islamic friends in the North are calling on him (Buhari) to resign — because that’s the noblest thing to do. Or are we going to look at one system destroy a whole nation?”

Speaking on the theme, ‘Enough is enough’, he added: “When I was talking in 2015, people were saying my own was too much. Now everybody can see what’s happening.

“What has moved forward in anybody’s life? You don’t know it’s war. Why are they attacking the Christian communities? Why has nobody been arrested? I can tell you this, the authorities and the powers that be are behind them.

“I will never be partisan; Jesus got me out of it in 1984. But I will not be alive to see innocent people massacred.

“We must wake up and push this evil back. Not one of those so-called herdsmen — they are jihadists — has been brought to book till date. Herdsmen don’t shoot; they have been here with us all along. They just take cover under the herdsmen to assault innocent citizens, wake up in the night and slice children to pieces. Yet, you have a government in place. What!”

Oyedepo isn’t the first cleric to call for President Buhari’s resignation. The Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, and a former Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, are among those to have called for Buhari’s resignation over the failing security in the country, particularly the killing by herdsmen.