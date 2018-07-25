APC On Ortom's Defection: Those Who Left Us May Still Change Their Minds

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it respects the rights of every citizen to choose their political affiliation but it remains hopeful that those who have left the party “will rescind their decisions”.

The party was responding to the decision of Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, to resign his membership of the ruling party in favour of rejoining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — a party where he was once Deputy Benue State Chairman and also National Auditor.

After Ortom sealed his move to the opposition, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, issued a statement to express “surprise” by the turn of events, having made efforts to “address some of the grievances raised by the Benue Governor”.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of the Benue State Governor, H.E. Samuel Ioraer Ortom from the Party, describing it as ‘somewhat surprising,’” read the statement.



“The Party recalls efforts made by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to address some of the grievances raised by the Benue State Governor pertaining to the local politics in Benue State.



“The Governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by Party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom's decision.



“The Party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to choose their political affiliation but expresses hope that those who have left the Party will rescind their decisions.



“Even with this development, we don't think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.”



Abdullahi once again called on APC members across the country to “remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections”.