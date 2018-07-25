Lagos Identifies Owners Of 39 Of 55 Vehicles Consumed By Otedola Bridge Inferno

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2018

The Lagos State Government says it has identified owners of 39 of 55 vehicles that got burnt in the fuel tanker explosion atop the Otedola Bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway last month.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, disclosed this on Tuesday at an expanded stakeholders’ engagement with victims and relatives of those affected by the accident.

He said the vehicles were identified through a forensic investigation by the state’s Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salam, said there were 42 cars, seven buses, three trucks, two pick-up vans and one tricycle.

 He also said the owner of the affected fuel tanker and its registration number had been identified.

He said efforts were being made to arrest the tanker owner and prosecute him/her.

