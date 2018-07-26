JUST IN: Oshiomhole Leads APC Leaders To Meeting With Reps After Mass Defection

The meeting, which held at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja, comes two days after 37 lawmakers dumped the ruling party, many of them for the Peoples Democratic PDP.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2018

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to meet with the party’s House of Representatives caucus, led by the Majority Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

APC is making a last-ditch effort to halt the defections, as more of its members in the two chambers of the National Assembly are weighing up their political futures.

Earlier on Wednesday night, President Muhammadu Buhari held a rare meeting at the Presidential Villa with APC senators.

However, 14 senators, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, were absent at the meeting.

SaharaReporters, New York

