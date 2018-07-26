Melaye’s Gunrunning Trial Stalled By Alleged Kidnap

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, failed to appear before the Magistrate court in Abuja on Thursday for his gunrunning trial due to claims he had been kidnaped.

Yemi Mohammed, holding brief for Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the counsel to Dino, told Mr. Suleyman Abdalah, the presiding magistrate, that the lawmaker was attacked in Gwagwalada on Wednesday on his way home from an Abuja High Court.

He said: “I learnt that he was attacked yesterday in Gwagwalada on his way home from the court. Up till now, I have not been able to reach him. I don’t know where he is at the moment.”

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force arraigned Melaye on a six-count charge of attempted suicide or attempt to escape lawful custody.

He was granted bail in the sum of N5 million and two surgeries in like sum.

Earlier on Thursday, Senator Ben Murray Bruce alerted Nigerians in Twitter that the Kogi Senator was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

“I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated,” Bruce tweeted.

The prosecutor then asked for a long adjournment to September 23, which was denied by trial magistrate on the grounds that it contravened administration of criminal justice law of Kogi State as amended.

The magistrate consequently adjourned to August 9 for commencement of trial.