Omokri Tells Buhari: Some PDP Agents Will Stay Back In APC To destroy It From Within

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists will stay back in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to destroy the ruling party from within, Reno Omkri, media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, former President, has said.

Omokri, the self-confessed “ruffler of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers”, said this on Thursday in reaction to Buhari’s Wednesday-night meeting with APC senators.

Fourteen APC senators, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, were absent from the meeting, while close to 40 were in attendance — a figure Omokri considers a misrepresentation of the true picture, given that some of those 40 are loyal to the PDP.

“Let me assure President Buhari that many of the senators that met with him yesterday and pledged loyalty to him are only fooling him,” he tweeted.

“We are strategists in the PDP, not fools. Some of our loyalists will remain behind to destroy that useless contraption from within!”

Fifteen senators dumped the APC on Friday, 14 of them instantly declaring for the rival PDP.

However, the 15th, Lanre Tejuoso from Ogun Central, has since returned to the APC — in addition to Adesoji Akanbi from Oyo South.