Ondo NSCDC Arrests Prophet Who Duped Church member Of N1.7Million

Awili Pedro, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of the self-styled prophet to Journalists in Akure. He said the culprit duped Olukinni to the tune of N 1.7million with a promise to secure a visa for her son to the United States.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2018

Abidoun James, the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Freedom International City parish, Akure in Ondo State, has been arrested for fraud.

James was arrested on Thursday by the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after defrauding Mrs. Folasade Olukunini and some other members of his Church.

Awili Pedro, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of the self-styled prophet to Journalists in Akure.

Pedro said the culprit duped Olukinni to the tune of N 1.7million with a promise to secure a visa for her son to the United States.

He noted that the "prophet of doom", who had been into the business of duping people for years, also has his spiritual way of defrauding people who approach him for cleansing.

"Prophet James Abiodun Adeniyi, the founder of CAC Freedom City International, No. 7 Gbogi Street Akure, earlier this year brought a man to his Church, CAC, Freedom International City here in Akure," pedro revealed.

"The name of man he introduced to his congregation is Mr. Olamilekan Omole, whom he claimed was going to be his Personal Assistant. Some months later, he introduced this same man as a travelling agent and asked people to always contact him for their travel business. 

"A woman, who identified herself as Mrs. Folasade Olukinni approached the prophet to pray for her son who had the plans to travel abroad. After the prayer, this same prophet introduced the woman to the agent, who is also his Personal Assistant, to render the necessary help about the travelling challenges. 

"Unknowing to Mrs. Olukunni that the man was the Personal Assistant to Prophet James, they began the necessary procedure and she paid a sum of N1.7million to his account and since then the PA ran away."

The State Commandant said that Prophet James was apprehended due to complaints from victims who had fallen prey of his fraudulent act.

He explained that several members of the church had come forward to testify about the escapades of the fake prophet. 

"In fact, some youths claimed that the Prophet also promised to secure Immigration jobs for them for various charges ranging from between N4 million to N5 million."

Pedro vowed to prosecute the Prophet in court, adding that he was also battle-ready to rid the state of criminals.

SaharaReporters, New York

