Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2018

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the APC lawmakers who want to migrate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are free to do just that.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the APC caucus at the House of Representatives, Oshiomhole said the party would not dangle “dollars” or “automatic tickets” before aggrieved party members in a bit to prevent them from leaving.

Therefore, he said those who want to go to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should go.

“You must know that the access to CBN has been cut off, the access to NNPC has been cut off, the access to converting defence spending to private pockets has been cut off,” Oshiomhole said. 

“And then those who have done it, they are helping security agencies to explain. Pit latrines have been opened and people are vomiting left, right and centre. They are confessing like witches and wizards.”

APC has been revving up its efforts to maintain its stranglehold on the National Assembly since Tuesday when 37 of its members at the House of Representatives dumped the party after 15 (now 14) had done the same at the Senate.

However, there was some heartwarming news for it on Tuesday when Shehu Sani, the Kaduna Central senator, confirmed he would not leave the party but give “new surgeon” Oshiomhole the opportunity to “put the party back on track”.

