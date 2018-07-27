Nigerians Ask Twitter To Shut Abayomi Shogunle’s Account Over Provocative #EndSARS Tweet

Nigerians on Twitter are baying for the head of Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), for mocking the #EndSARS campaign.
Shogunle's tweet, "186 million Retweets to #EndSARS. Oya let’s go!", on Thursday evening did not go down well the public, given that he heads the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.
The #EndSARS campaign is a social-media mobilisation against widespread recklessness, abuse of office, assualt on innocent civilian and killings by SARS officials.
Since releasing that tweet, which is just one of many provocative tweets by the policeman, Twitter has been agog with replies calling for the social media platform to shut down Shogunle's account.
A selection of them is below:
186 million Retweets to #EndSARS.— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 26, 2018
Oya letâs go!
Dear @jack @twitter @policeNG Yomi Shogunle @YomiShogunle is a bad cop and supports a gang of bad cops in brutalizing innocent Nigerian citizens.— Change The Change CTC (@idkaay07) July 27, 2018
Please take him out of this platform for his inhumane and wicked actions and inactions
Dear Aunty @NOI please help on this matter
Just ask yourself this: How would a parent who found his only son being pulled out of the well covered in Maggots react to Yomi Shogunleâs daily dose of demonic insensitivity? How would the family of Angela Igwetu feel seeing his attempts at cover up? ð¤ #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG— SEGA LâÃ©veilleurÂ®ð¨ (@segalink) July 27, 2018
Yomi Shogunle is trending today, gone through some tweets and i begin to wonder if this man is actually a robot because robots dont have a heart, he must be the robot @twitter keeps asking for.— IFLO ð³ð¬ (@IFLO26) July 27, 2018
Twitter- Are you a robot?
Me- Oh Yes i am Shogunle ð
Twitter-ðð½ pic.twitter.com/raR3abMLd4
I am joining @YemieFASH @segalink and other well meaning Nigerians to report the account of Yomi Shogunle.— Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo (@arakunrinajos) July 27, 2018
The man is irresponsible, heartless and unpatriotic. He is a devil in human form. How could he ask us for 186million retweets before we can #EndSARS ? pic.twitter.com/5wnZoJmpnb
Nigeria is such a mess that SegaLinks does Yomi Shogunle's work & Yomi Shogunle regularly makes a mockery of Nigerians death. We can only report him to twitter for justice because our GOVT supports him. DISGRACE— KinG NomSoð (@ani_nomso) July 27, 2018
While we are all seeking to rid our clime of crimes of the rogue police officers, @yomishogunle openly covers up their crimes. He tops that by mocking the dead & the bereaved on this issue. Report Yomi Shogunleâs handle today as being abusive & hateful. Retweet, unfollow & report pic.twitter.com/xgBvAO2k7P— Oluyemi Fasipe ð³ð¬ (@YemieFASH) July 27, 2018