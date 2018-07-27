Nigerians Ask Twitter To Shut Abayomi Shogunle’s Account Over Provocative #EndSARS Tweet

Shogunle's tweet, "186 million Retweets to #EndSARS. Oya let’s go!", on Thursday evening did not go down well the public, given that he heads the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2018

Nigerians on Twitter are baying for the head of Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), for mocking the #EndSARS campaign.

The #EndSARS campaign is a social-media mobilisation against widespread recklessness, abuse of office, assualt on innocent civilian and killings by SARS officials.

Since releasing that tweet, which is just one of many provocative tweets by the policeman, Twitter has been agog with replies calling for the social media platform to shut down Shogunle's account.

A selection of them is below:

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

