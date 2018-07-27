Nigerians Ask Twitter To Shut Abayomi Shogunle’s Account Over Provocative #EndSARS Tweet

Nigerians on Twitter are baying for the head of Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), for mocking the #EndSARS campaign.

Shogunle's tweet, "186 million Retweets to #EndSARS. Oya let’s go!", on Thursday evening did not go down well the public, given that he heads the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The #EndSARS campaign is a social-media mobilisation against widespread recklessness, abuse of office, assualt on innocent civilian and killings by SARS officials.

Since releasing that tweet, which is just one of many provocative tweets by the policeman, Twitter has been agog with replies calling for the social media platform to shut down Shogunle's account.

A selection of them is below:

186 million Retweets to #EndSARS.

Oya letâs go! — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 26, 2018

Dear @jack @twitter @policeNG Yomi Shogunle @YomiShogunle is a bad cop and supports a gang of bad cops in brutalizing innocent Nigerian citizens.



Please take him out of this platform for his inhumane and wicked actions and inactions



Dear Aunty @NOI please help on this matter — Change The Change CTC (@idkaay07) July 27, 2018

Just ask yourself this: How would a parent who found his only son being pulled out of the well covered in Maggots react to Yomi Shogunleâs daily dose of demonic insensitivity? How would the family of Angela Igwetu feel seeing his attempts at cover up? ð¤ #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG — SEGA LâÃ©veilleurÂ®ð¨ (@segalink) July 27, 2018

Yomi Shogunle is trending today, gone through some tweets and i begin to wonder if this man is actually a robot because robots dont have a heart, he must be the robot @twitter keeps asking for.



Twitter- Are you a robot?

Me- Oh Yes i am Shogunle ð

Twitter-ðð½ pic.twitter.com/raR3abMLd4 — IFLO ð³ð¬ (@IFLO26) July 27, 2018

I am joining @YemieFASH @segalink and other well meaning Nigerians to report the account of Yomi Shogunle.



The man is irresponsible, heartless and unpatriotic. He is a devil in human form. How could he ask us for 186million retweets before we can #EndSARS ? pic.twitter.com/5wnZoJmpnb — Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo (@arakunrinajos) July 27, 2018

Nigeria is such a mess that SegaLinks does Yomi Shogunle's work & Yomi Shogunle regularly makes a mockery of Nigerians death. We can only report him to twitter for justice because our GOVT supports him. DISGRACE — KinG NomSoð (@ani_nomso) July 27, 2018