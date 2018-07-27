Okorocha Places N20m Bounty On Killers Of Imo APC LG Chairman

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has announced a N20 million reward for anyone with vital and credible information capable of leading to the arrest of the killers of Sunny Ejiagwu, the Ideato North Local Government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sahara Reporters had reported that the APC chieftain was killed on Thursday night by unknown Gunmen.

Okorocha described the murder as of the party leader as “purely a case of mindless assassination, looking at the circumstances of the killing”. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’

Speaking when political and community leaders from Ideato North Council Area came to officially inform him about the murder, Okorocha vowed that the killers of the APC chieftain, popularly known as ‘Ohaneze’, will soon be apprehended and made to face the consequences of their wicked act.

“Last night we received a very disturbing news about the untimely death of one of our party leaders in Ideato North by name Sunny Ejeagwu (Ohaneze) who was murdered at about 8.00pm,” he said.

“We have come to a very painful moment of this our political life, to say that those who are behind the killing must be brought to book. From what we have heard so far, from reports reaching us about the way he was murdered, it’s obvious that it was not an act of armed robbery and there were no traces of any item removed from him and there were no traces of any attempt to kidnap him. Rather, that’s an assassination, outright assassination with the number of bullets that ran through his head and body. It shows that this is an assassination.

"This is painful and Ohaneze has no reason to die now. He has just been elected the Chairman of APC, Ideato-North and he is one that is loved by all, but for someone to have gone to take his life, we condemn it in its entirety and we have requested the security agencies to fish out the killers.

“We as a government must ensure that these culprits, these wicked souls must be brought to book. We must never allow innocent souls to be destroyed or even people being killed just for nothing. I’m here placing a prize tag that whoever can give any useful information as to the killers of Chief Ejeagwu, this government will release the sum of N20m immediately just to make sure we arrest whoever killed this innocent soul.

"The security agencies have been directed and mandated within the shortest possible time to produce the killers of this man. We are asking all Imolites to go about their businesses without fear, as security arrangements are on top gear to ensure the security of lives and properties in the State.”



He recalled that a similar incident happened many years ago in the same Akokwa; then, a notable politician was killed, leaving Okorocha concluding it has become the character of Ideato-North to kill in seasons of political campaign.

“I’m yet to classify this killing as politically motivated killing. But even if that is the case, the perpetrators must be brought to book, and we shall use this to show an example that we mean business to fish out the men of underworld.

“The state government and I have sent our collective sympathy and heart-felt sympathy to the wife and children and the family of Chief Ejeagwu, for this undeserved, unmerited and wicked death that he had to go through in the hands of his murderers.

“Everyone must know that life is sacred and no one has the right to take another’s life, and whoever does that, whether now or later, must pay the prize. So, I sympathize with the family and government will be with this family in this their period of trials and pains. Once more, let me assure all Imolites, all members of APC that we must bring to book, the killers of Ohaneze, and not too far from now.”