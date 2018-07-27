Police Arrest Bayelsa Government Critic And APC Chieftain, Richard Kpodoh

Kpodoh, a former Security Adviser to Ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, was reportedly summoned by some aides to Governor Seriake Dickson to discuss some of the issues raises in his recent critical newspaper pieces but was arrested at about 1pm on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2018

Barr. Julius Iyekoroghe, the counsel to APC chieftain Perekeme Kpodoh, has confirmed the arrest of his client by the Police over alleged charges of rape.

According to Iyekoroghe, Kpodoh has been detained at the State Police headquarters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, since Thursday.

Kpodoh, a former Security Adviser to Ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, was reportedly summoned by some aides to Governor Seriake Dickson to discuss some of the issues raises in his recent critical newspaper pieces but was arrested at about 1pm on Thursday. 

He said Kpodoh, who is just recovering from an undisclosed illness, was detained without bail and still in Police custody without access to his drugs. 

Iyekoroghe told SaharaReporters on the phone that the arrest of Kpodoh is politically motivated and not related to the trumped-up charges of rape, as alleged by the Police on the orders of the state government. 

“The Police are trying to frame up Chief Kpodoh. The case of alleged rape that they are trying to use occurred last year; a lady came to the Richpark Hotel at Etegwe and stole some money. Chief Kpodoh asked his workers to report the case at Akenfa Police Station because he was on his way outside the State,” he said.

“Out of embarrassment, the suspect went to the Ekeki Police Station to lodge a case of rape to blackmail the hotel and the owner. But when the truth came up, the girl and her family withdrew their case. Now, in their desperate bid to hang Chief Kpodoh by all means, the Police are searching for the girl and the case file.

“This is a democracy and the act of the Police against some critical views by a politician is unacceptable and a violation of his right as a Nigerian. As of last night, he was still being detained without taking statement as the Police were still desperately searching for case file.”

Kpodoh, a chieftain of APC from Sagbama Local Government Council, has in recent times become an open critic of Dickson administration and the past administrations of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Timipre Sylva.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics CONFIRMED: Dino Melaye Was Never Kidnapped
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeleke Gets Seven Days To Produce Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Senators Insist Saraki, Dogara Must Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Dino Melaye Was Never Kidnapped
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeleke Gets Seven Days To Produce Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Senators Insist Saraki, Dogara Must Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Buhari's Executive Order To Give Way As Reps Pass Proceeds Of Crime Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara PDP In Turmoil Over Rising Anti-Saraki Sentiment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Police Ask Melaye’s Friends/Relatives Who Witnessed His Kidnap To Come Forward
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FG Okays 10-Year Validity Period For Passports
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Confirms He Won’t Leave APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad