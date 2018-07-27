Police Arrest Bayelsa Government Critic And APC Chieftain, Richard Kpodoh

Barr. Julius Iyekoroghe, the counsel to APC chieftain Perekeme Kpodoh, has confirmed the arrest of his client by the Police over alleged charges of rape.

According to Iyekoroghe, Kpodoh has been detained at the State Police headquarters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, since Thursday.

Kpodoh, a former Security Adviser to Ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, was reportedly summoned by some aides to Governor Seriake Dickson to discuss some of the issues raises in his recent critical newspaper pieces but was arrested at about 1pm on Thursday.

He said Kpodoh, who is just recovering from an undisclosed illness, was detained without bail and still in Police custody without access to his drugs.

Iyekoroghe told SaharaReporters on the phone that the arrest of Kpodoh is politically motivated and not related to the trumped-up charges of rape, as alleged by the Police on the orders of the state government.

“The Police are trying to frame up Chief Kpodoh. The case of alleged rape that they are trying to use occurred last year; a lady came to the Richpark Hotel at Etegwe and stole some money. Chief Kpodoh asked his workers to report the case at Akenfa Police Station because he was on his way outside the State,” he said.

“Out of embarrassment, the suspect went to the Ekeki Police Station to lodge a case of rape to blackmail the hotel and the owner. But when the truth came up, the girl and her family withdrew their case. Now, in their desperate bid to hang Chief Kpodoh by all means, the Police are searching for the girl and the case file.

“This is a democracy and the act of the Police against some critical views by a politician is unacceptable and a violation of his right as a Nigerian. As of last night, he was still being detained without taking statement as the Police were still desperately searching for case file.”

Kpodoh, a chieftain of APC from Sagbama Local Government Council, has in recent times become an open critic of Dickson administration and the past administrations of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Timipre Sylva.