Sowore Vows To Pay Special Attention To Sports If Elected President

Presidential aspirant and Leader of the #takeitback movement, Omoyele Sowore, has said that he will pay special focus to sports and its development in Nigeria to unify the youths and create opportunities for Nigerians if he is elected President.

He made this known on Thursday when he visited an organised traditional boxing event (Dambe), which held at the Ado Bayero Square, Sabon Gari, Kano as part of the #takeitback movement tour to some northern states.

Sowere, 47, who is also the founder of popular online news website SaharaReporters, urged the spectators and wrestlers to contend and take their destinies back by voting young, energetic and visionary leaders who will deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians while emphasizing that the era of the old or “Sai Baba” had come to an end ushering in the era of young people or “Sai Bobo”.

He added that a special department would be created to ensure that native sport is enhanced and projected in line with international best practices, while urging Nigerians not to give up hope as the movement had come to take back power from selfish politicians.