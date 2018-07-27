Sowore Vows To Pay Special Attention To Sports If Elected President

Sowere, 47, who is also the founder of popular online news website SaharaReporters, urged the spectators and wrestlers to contend and take their destinies back by voting young, energetic and visionary leaders who will deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians while emphasizing that the era of the old or “Sai Baba” had come to an end ushering in the era of young people or “Sai Bobo”.

by By Senami Kojah Jul 27, 2018

Presidential aspirant and Leader of the #takeitback movement, Omoyele Sowore, has said that he will pay special focus to sports and its development in Nigeria to unify the youths and create opportunities for Nigerians if he is elected President.

He made this known on Thursday when he visited an organised traditional boxing event (Dambe), which held at the Ado Bayero Square, Sabon Gari, Kano as part of the #takeitback movement tour to some northern states.

Sowere, 47, who is also the founder of popular online news website SaharaReporters, urged the spectators and wrestlers to contend and take their destinies back by voting young, energetic and visionary leaders who will deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians while emphasizing that the era of the old or “Sai Baba” had come to an end ushering in the era of young people or “Sai Bobo”.

He added that a special department would be created to ensure that native sport is enhanced and projected in line with international best practices, while urging Nigerians not to give up hope as the movement had come to take back power from selfish politicians.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
By Senami Kojah

You may also like

Read Next

Politics CONFIRMED: Dino Melaye Was Never Kidnapped
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeleke Gets Seven Days To Produce Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Senators Insist Saraki, Dogara Must Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Dino Melaye Was Never Kidnapped
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeleke Gets Seven Days To Produce Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Senators Insist Saraki, Dogara Must Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Buhari's Executive Order To Give Way As Reps Pass Proceeds Of Crime Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara PDP In Turmoil Over Rising Anti-Saraki Sentiment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Police Ask Melaye’s Friends/Relatives Who Witnessed His Kidnap To Come Forward
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FG Okays 10-Year Validity Period For Passports
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Confirms He Won’t Leave APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad