‘Six Masked Boys’ Kidnap Former Akure North LG Chairman

Dele Fagoriola, a former Chairman of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state, was at the weekend abducted by gun-wielding masked men, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Fagoriola, best known as ‘Dele Eleja’, was abducted on Saturday around 3pm on his farm in Iju area, a close boundary between Akure-Ikere-Ekiti road.

SaharaReporters learned from different sources that the victim was trailed to his farm by his abductors before he was seized.

One of the sources and a worker in the farm disclosed that the gunmen, numbering about six, were all boys with masked faces.

"The boys — about six of them — came into the farm and demanded to see the boss (Fagoriola) and they were armed with dangerous weapons,” said the source.

“Many of us were already shivering when we saw them with cutlasses and before we knew it, they took the boss away while we ran for our lives.”

Busuyi, elder brother of the victim, also confirmed the abduction on the telephone on Sunday morning, saying: “He was kidnapped at his farm on Saturday afternoon and some of his workers came here to brief us but we have reported to the Police.”

He said the kidnappers were yet to open discussions about ransom with the family members.

Fagoriola was Chairman of Akure North between 2004 and 2007 during the regime of late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

Femi Joseph, Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the abduction, explaining that detectives had been deployed to rescue the victim.

“The family members of the victim are already cooperating with us and we shall rescue the man alive,” he said.