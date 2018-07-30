APC Running Cap In Hand To Beg Dogara Against Defecting, Say Lawmakers

Some lawmakers made the disclosure following a meeting of the ‘Parliamentary Democrats Group’, which comprises PDP members and its loyalists who are still in the APC, in Abuja on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is still trying to convince Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, from defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party or any other party.

This is despite repeated pronouncements by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, that those who want to leave the ruling party should go. 

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Timothy Golu, the group advised the APC not to waste its time, as Dogara would surely leave at the appointed time.

“It is a futile one and a sheer waste of time. It is laughable that the APC is running cap in hand, begging the Speaker to remain in a party that has for so long failed to acknowledge his relevance and contribution to its existence,” the group said.

“Nemesis has now caught up with the party as the Speaker and other men of conscience have decided to pitch their tents with a party that recognises that the collective gain of Nigerians is greater than a few primordial interests.”

Dogara, who hails from Bauchi, was previously irked by the indifference of the APC to his political disagreement with Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of the state. However, over the weekend, the party intensified its efforts to reconcile the Governor with Dogara.

 

