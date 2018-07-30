Buhari ‘Not Bothered’ About Defections, Says ‘Ordinary Nigerians Have Confidence In Us’

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is not bothered the defection of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been a series of scattered and largescale defections from APC of late, the biggest happening on Tuesday when 14 senators and 37 lawmakers crossed from the ruling party to the opposition.

However, according to a statement released on Monday by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari believes he still has the trust of ordinary Nigerians.

Shehu said the President said this on Sunday night while responding to a question during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Togo at the Nigerian Embassy, Lome.

“I am not bothered about the defections,” Shehu quoted the President as saying. “Ordinary Nigerians have developed confidence in us and are defending us. I assure you, majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts.”

Expressing delight in seeing Nigerians travel from the five regions of Togo to welcome him in Lome, Buhari said he was pleased to hear them commend the performance of his administration.

He assured them that his administration had remained steadfast in keeping to its three campaign promises of providing security, improving the economy and fighting corruption.

The President noted that if past governments had utilised even 25 per cent of the huge oil revenue available to them, Nigerians would not be complaining today.

“I assure you that we are making progress in security as some displaced farmers are returning to their farms. We will continue to work very hard for our dear country,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Joseph Iji, said the close to two million Nigerians in Togo were law-abiding and peaceful.

Iji drew attention to the inability of the Nigerian Mission in Lome to issue Nigerian passports, a situation that forces applicants to travel to Ghana or Benin Republic.