JUST IN: Abductors Of Ex-Ondo LG Chairman Demand N10m Ransom 'Without Mercy'

He said that the abductors reached out to the family on Sunday through a private telephone line, and demanded the ransom "without mercy".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2018

The gun-wielding masked boyd who kidnapped Dele Fagoriola, a former Chairman of the Akure North Local Government in Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N10million.

Fagoriola was kidnapped at the weekend by six masked boys on his farm at iju, around Akure-Ikere-Ekiti road.

Busuyi Fagoriola, elder brother of the abductee, confirmed the ransom demand to Sahara Reporters on Monday.

He said that the abductors reached out to the family on Sunday through a private telephone line, and demanded the ransom "without mercy".  

"They phoned in yesterday to tell us that our brother (Dele Fagoriola) was with them, and they would need the sum of N10million to release him," he said. "Those boys were not merciful in their interactions with us, as we all kept begging them to free our brother."

The kidnap victim was council boss during the regime of the late Olusegun Agagu between 2004 and 2007.  

Femi Joseph, the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said the command had drafted in detectives to search for the victim.
 

