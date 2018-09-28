Air Force Confirms Death Of Pilot In Abuja Jet Crash

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the death of one of its pilots in the crash that occurred in Abuja on Friday.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday.

Two NAF jets had crashed a few metres from each other in Katampe hill, along Kubwa express way in Abuja on Friday. They were part of those being used for the aerial display rehearsal ahead of Nigeria's 58th Independence Day celebration on October 1.

One of the pilots involved in the crash had successfully ejected from the F-7Ni aircraft, but eventually died.

The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later. Thank you."

However, according to an eyewitness, Abu Sodiq, who was also part of the rescue operation, the two jets were flying at very close range across the hills, when one of them mistakenly hit the wing of the other one. The pilot lost control of the jet, which began to tumble in the air until it crashed in the bush.

Sodiq explained that two occupants of the second jet jumped out with the help of passenger parachutes, but the third occupant was unlucky as he battled to activate the parachute, which refused to open and eventually crashed with the jet.

It was gathered that the two pilots miscalculated while flying side by side, as the wings of the two jets hit each other and lost control.

The two survivors were said to have been rescued by Air Force medical personnel and taken to the hospital following the injuries they sustained.

Residents in the area said that they saw the two jets plunging into the hill immediately the two pilots escaped .

Sympathisers, who thronged to the scene to catch a glimpse of the ill-fated jets, were chased away by armed military personnel, who have condoned off the area. Even some journalists who tried to film the scene of the crash had their cameras seized.

The wreckage of the jets are still smouldering as of time of filing this report.

NAF had announced on September 17 that its aircraft would be flying low as part of rehearsals for the October 1 Independence Day parade.

Nigerians were urged not to panic, when they see aircraft flying at low level.