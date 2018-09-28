Air Force Pilot Who Died In Abuja Jet Crash Buried

Baba-Ari, who was a Squadron Leader, was one of the three pilots involved in the crash in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2018

Bello Mohamed Baba-Ari, the Nigerian Air Force pilot, who died in a F-7Ni aircraft crash in Abuja on Friday, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Baba-Ari, who was a Squadron Leader, was one of the three pilots involved in the incident that occurred in Katamkpe Hill at the country's capital.

Though Baba-Ari was said to have ejected from the aircraft, he later died due to complications from injuries sustained.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, disclosed this via a statement.

He described the late Baba-Ari as "a gentleman officer, distinguished pilot, dedicated patriot and irrefutable hero of the war on terror".

In an update on the crash, Daramola also noted that NAF had instituted an air crash investigation into the incident.

The statement read: "Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) F-7Ni aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the aerial display to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary Celebrations were involved in an air incident today, 28 September 2018.

"The air mishap necessitated the 3 pilots to eject from their aircraft, which subsequently crashed in the general area of Katamkpe Hill. Regrettably, however, one of them later died due to complications from injuries sustained upon impact on the ground. Thankfully, there were no civilian casualties.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, commiserates with the family of the deceased officer. The CAS has also instituted an air crash investigation to determine the remote and immediate causes of the incident."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News UPDATED: Two Air Force Jets Crash In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: An Impending Coup In The Country? By Bobby-C George
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram At Least 30 Soldiers 'Killed' As Boko Haram Invades Military Base
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Military Boko Haram Attacks Continue, But Borno State Residents Are Fighting Back
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military SERAP to President Jonathan: Urgently Invite Anti-Corruption Agencies To Monitor Spending On Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Who Was Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Air Force Confirms Death Of Pilot In Abuja Jet Crash
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Confirms National Convention Will Hold In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Tension In Jos As Gunmen Kill 12, Including Nine Family Members
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections I Feel Very Embarrassed When I See APC Leaders 'Abusing Themselves On Newspaper Pages', Says Uduaghan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's The Leprous Hand Of A Tyrant' — Atiku Slams APC, INEC Over Osun Gov Rerun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News I Served Nigeria To The Best Of My Ability, Says Seiyefa As Bayelsa Honours Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Alhassan Screened Out Of APC’s Taraba Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AAC's Successful Primaries Should Be A Lesson To Other Parties, Says Sowore
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATED: Two Air Force Jets Crash In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Govt Imposes Curfew In Jos As Death Toll Rises To 16
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Revokes Licences Of 182 Financial Institutions
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad