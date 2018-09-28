Air Force Pilot Who Died In Abuja Jet Crash Buried

Bello Mohamed Baba-Ari, the Nigerian Air Force pilot, who died in a F-7Ni aircraft crash in Abuja on Friday, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Baba-Ari, who was a Squadron Leader, was one of the three pilots involved in the incident that occurred in Katamkpe Hill at the country's capital.

Though Baba-Ari was said to have ejected from the aircraft, he later died due to complications from injuries sustained.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, disclosed this via a statement.

He described the late Baba-Ari as "a gentleman officer, distinguished pilot, dedicated patriot and irrefutable hero of the war on terror".

In an update on the crash, Daramola also noted that NAF had instituted an air crash investigation into the incident.

The statement read: "Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) F-7Ni aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the aerial display to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary Celebrations were involved in an air incident today, 28 September 2018.

"The air mishap necessitated the 3 pilots to eject from their aircraft, which subsequently crashed in the general area of Katamkpe Hill. Regrettably, however, one of them later died due to complications from injuries sustained upon impact on the ground. Thankfully, there were no civilian casualties.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, commiserates with the family of the deceased officer. The CAS has also instituted an air crash investigation to determine the remote and immediate causes of the incident."