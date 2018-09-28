APC Hails Osun People For 'Bravely Defending Their Votes'

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the people of Osun State for "bravely defending their votes", and ensuring the party's victory in the governorship election in the state.

The party also congratulated its governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, on his "emphatic victory", noting that it was a "tough contest and a hard-fought win".

This was the position of the party in a statement on Friday by Yekini Nabena, acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

The statement read: "The All Progressives Congress (APC) warmly congratulates the Party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola on his emphatic victory in the Osun State Governorship re-run elections. It was truly a tough contest and a hard-fought win.

"We also hail the Osun electorate for bravely defending their votes despite the spirited attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig and disrupt the election.

"Our immense appreciation also goes out the Kano State Governor, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who headed the Party’s dedicated and selfless 63-member campaign committee for the Osun Governorship election.

"The Osun Governorship victory is another morale boosting victory in the leadup to the 2019 General Elections and solid attestation of the people’s support for the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Change administration."

APC also assured the Osun people of their determination to "continue to work in their interest through responsive and people-centred governance".