Build On Aregbesola's Legacy, Buhari Tells Oyetola

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Gboyega Oyetola, Governor-elect of Osun State, to build on the legacy of the present administration led by Rauf Aregbesola.

This was contained in his congratulatory message to Oyetola, on Friday.

He thanked Osun people for supporting the "good governance agenda" of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by ensuring the party's victory at the poll.

Buhari also urged those who disagreed with the outcome of the election to "seek redress in court".

The statement was contained in a tweet on the president's handle that read: "I congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-Elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola. Thank you Osun State for supporting our good governance agenda by re-electing the APC. We will continue to work for you, and for the entire country.

"I charge the Governor-elect to always remember that the people of Osun State expect complete dedication and commitment to governance that will improve their lives and build on the legacy of the outgoing Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

"I also commend the maturity, loyalty and courage of all the contestants. Everyone put in their best to be elected to serve Osun State. I urge all those who disagree with the outcome to take advantage of the judicial process and seek redress in court."