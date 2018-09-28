Govt Imposes Curfew In Jos As Death Toll Rises To 16

So far, 16 people have lost their lives in the killings that occurred between Thursday and Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2018

The Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state, following the killings that occured on Thursday and Friday.

Datti Yakubu, Plateau Commissioner of Information, confirmed the enforcement of the curfew.

On Thursday, nine family members and three others lost their lives after gunmen a community along the road to the Rukuba Military Barracks in Jos. See Also CRIME Tension In Jos As Gunmen Kill 12, Including Nine Family Members 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The incident led to tension in the state capital, as there were reports of further killings.

As a result, the government imposed a curfew to "avert further escalation of the crisis".

The curfew will be enforced in Jos North and Jos South local Government Areas of Plateau State.

