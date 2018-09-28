'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia

The failing health condition of the minority leader and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, may have degenerated into amnesia, as he now finds it difficult to give accurate responses to issues and questions.

In June 2017, Ogor left Nigeria for treatment in Switzerland, where he spent more than 10 months after suffering partial stroke. His wife, Peace, was reported to be unhappy over "unnecessary pressure by selfish politicians" on her husband to contest in the 2019 general election.

Two weeks ago, Ogor was seen supported by the Delta State Commissioner for Housing, Joseph Ogeh, and the Isoko North local government chairman, Emmanuel Egbabor, to walk down a staircase when the federal lawmaker, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, paid a consultation visit to the commissioner in his country home at Iyede.

His constituents have also advised him to forget about politics and concentrate on his failing health. See Also Elections Quit Politics And Take Care Of Your Stroke, Constituents Tell Reps Minority Leader

However, Ogor's 'memory loss' was observed on Tuesday, during an interview session with journalists, when Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), paid a consultation visit to the party's delegates in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

When asked by journalists to comment on the Osun governorship election, Ogor, to the surprise of the newsmen and other persons, around confidently said: "Well, the Osun State election has gone to the tribunals right, so I am not going to make probable pronouncement on it. The court will rule, and we will take a position when they rule."

When further asked to describe some of Tambuwal's qualities, being his former colleague at the green chamber, the Minority Leader said the former speaker was "everything"; and rather than say "an energetic human being", Ogor said: "He is 'enegestic human being and has been a very very allied."

Again, the ailing lawmaker probably wanted to say the party would soon look at all the aspirants in the race and their interests, but he stated: "We will soon look at all the race, all those interest."

Ogor, who also spoke concerning his 2019 ambition, said his people believed in him and he also believed in them.

He said: “I am prepared; very prepared. I am going there with my experience."

He enjoined his constituents to maintain faith in him, noting that he was poised to bring the dividends of democracy to their tables.

One of his followers, who was also present during the interview, said: "Mr. Ogor, the number five man in the country is no longer abreast with realities and happenings in the country, following the partial stroke that hit him over a year now."