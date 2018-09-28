Tension In Jos As Gunmen Kill 12, Including Nine Family Members

There is tension in Jos, the Plateau State capital, following the murder of nine family members, who were among the 12 victims of an attack by gunmen on Thursday.

Men bearing arms were said to have stormed the area and shot the victims along the road leading to the Rukuba Military Barracks in Jos.

The incident has led to tension in areas such as Terminus, Gada Biyu and Rukuba Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen invaded the Jos community at about 8pm, shooting sporadically.

It is not clear what the motive of the attack was, but the attack is said to be similar to the incident that claimed about 11 lives close to the Plateau State Government House four weeks ago.

Residents were forced to flee, as gunshots could be heard all around the city centre.

Ijay, one of the residents, said: “We had to lock ourselves in. The military has not come since it started and we have been calling them. Everyone is ready to defend themselves.”

Nentawe Gotip, a businessman in Jos, said: “How long will this continue for? And the governor will be covering it up, because he wants to gain favour from Buhari. I had to close my shop and run.

Everywhere has scattered, this is a black Friday.”