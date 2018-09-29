‘I Didn’t Negotiate With Any Aspirant’ — Ribadu Rules Out Stepping Down For Buhari’s In-Law

Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says there is no chance he will step down for any aspirant in the race for the Adamawa State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although some other newspapers had reported that Ribadu was going to step down, SaharaReporters had reported that the APC hierarchy was tempting him with a ministerial offer so he could back

Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law better known as Modi.

But Ribadu has confirmed he will be standing tomorrow when the party holds its governorship primary in the state.

“Our attention is drawn to rumours circulating to the effect that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has withdrawn his aspiration for Adamawa State governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC), read a statement issued on Friday evening by Salihu Bawuro, Director-General of the Nuhu Ribadu Campaign Organisation.

“We would have disregarded the rumour as a tissue of lies and figment of the peddlers’ imagination. But we are constrained to respond as the same mischievous rumour is now being fed to some media organizations in order for the mischief to gain undue traction and confuse our supporters. We want all our supporters and well-wishers to disregard that rumour as a handiwork of our opponents.

“Mallam Nuhu Ribadu did not hold any negotiation meeting with any aspirant, talk less of arriving at a decision. We remain in the race and we are doing everything to attain victory. We appreciate the overwhelming support and goodwill we are enjoying from all our people in Adamawa State. This support was signified by the mammoth crowd which trooped out to welcome Mallam Nuhu Ribadu when he declared to run for the governorship last Saturday.

“Those who see Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as a threat to their ambition should better advance their own profiles and agenda, rather than resorting to selling cheap lies and fake news to unsuspecting public.”