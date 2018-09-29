APC Postpones Lagos, Imo Gov Primaries

The primaries for both states were postponed due to logistic reasons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2018

The All Progressives Congress has announced the postponement of the governorship primaries for Lagos and Imo states.

The primaries for both states were postponed due to logistic reasons, according to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party.

"We have decided to postpone the election in Lagos to Monday even though it is public holiday," Oshiomhole said.

"There is nothing in the law that says we cannot conduct our party affairs on public holidays. So, Lagos and Imo States for now, the exercise will take place on Monday.

"We are sure that we will be able to rectify logistic challenges between now and end of tomorrow. For those going to those states, please take note, otherwise, the secretariat will get to the committees through the chairmen, the documents and all the materials you need — be it ballot papers, result sheets that you will use for the election."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Stay Away From Oyo APC Gov Primary Tomorrow, Akala Tells Supporters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 36 Out Of 40 Lagos Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘APC In The Morning, PDP In The Night’ — Why Aisha Alhassan Was Screened Out Of Gov Race
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Stay Away From Oyo APC Gov Primary Tomorrow, Akala Tells Supporters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Adebayo Shittu Backtracks, Says 'It'll Be A Pleasant Thing To Go For NYSC'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 36 Out Of 40 Lagos Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mama Taraba Quits APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘APC In The Morning, PDP In The Night’ — Why Aisha Alhassan Was Screened Out Of Gov Race
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Adamawa State Governor Sued For ‘Forging’ Secondary School Certificate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Will Not Forget Late Pilot — Buhari Condoles With Air Force Over Abuja Crash
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad