APC Postpones Lagos, Imo Gov Primaries

The All Progressives Congress has announced the postponement of the governorship primaries for Lagos and Imo states.

The primaries for both states were postponed due to logistic reasons, according to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party.

"We have decided to postpone the election in Lagos to Monday even though it is public holiday," Oshiomhole said.

"There is nothing in the law that says we cannot conduct our party affairs on public holidays. So, Lagos and Imo States for now, the exercise will take place on Monday.

"We are sure that we will be able to rectify logistic challenges between now and end of tomorrow. For those going to those states, please take note, otherwise, the secretariat will get to the committees through the chairmen, the documents and all the materials you need — be it ballot papers, result sheets that you will use for the election."