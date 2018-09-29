BREAKING: 'All Taraba APC EXCOs From 169 Wards' Follow Aisha Alhassan To UDP

Hours after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Alhassan says she has led seven Taraba State APC House of Assembly lawmakers to the United Democratic Pary (UDP).

Alhassan announced her resignation as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and from the APC, on Saturday morning, and has now named her new party.

She disclosed her new party via a tweet that read: "I have officially JOINED my next POLITICAL PARTY with 7 state Assembly Members, all @APCNigeria executives from 169 wards of Taraba State. All 16 local Government exco’s of APC All states executives of APC, we are now in UDP."