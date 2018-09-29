BREAKING: 'All Taraba APC EXCOs From 169 Wards' Follow Aisha Alhassan To UDP

Alhassan announced her resignation as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and from the APC, on Saturday morning, and has now named her new party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2018

Hours after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Alhassan says she has led seven Taraba State APC House of Assembly lawmakers to the United Democratic Pary (UDP).

Alhassan announced her resignation as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and from the APC, on Saturday morning, and has now named her new party. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Mama Taraba Quits APC 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

She disclosed her new party via a tweet that read: "I have officially JOINED my next POLITICAL PARTY with 7 state Assembly Members, all @APCNigeria executives from 169 wards of Taraba State. All 16 local Government exco’s of APC All states executives of APC, we are now in UDP."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obafemi Hamzat Steps Down For Tinubu's Candidate, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mimiko To Dump Labour Party Three Months After Rejoining
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Mama Taraba Quits APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Air Force Pilot Who Died In Abuja Jet Crash Buried
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obafemi Hamzat Steps Down For Tinubu's Candidate, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Air Force Confirms Death Of Pilot In Abuja Jet Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mimiko To Dump Labour Party Three Months After Rejoining
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Will Not Forget Late Pilot — Buhari Condoles With Air Force Over Abuja Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ribadu ‘Offered’ Ministerial Position To Step Down For Buhari’s In-Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Confirms National Convention Will Hold In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad