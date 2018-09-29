BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond

Earlier on Thursday, the Nigerian Army began evacuation of water from the pond as part of efforts in the search for the soldier.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2018

The car belonging to Major General I.M. Alkali (rtd) who had been declared missing has been found.

The Nigerian Army announced the discovery of the car on Saturday following the efforts of a Joint Task Force constituted by COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai comprising officers & soldiers from 3 Division Quick Response Team, Operation Safe Haven, Nigeria Police Force, firefighters as well as local divers.

The sighting of the car was revealed via a tweet by the Nigerian Army that read: "Joint Task Force constituted by COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai comprising officers & soldiers from 3 Div Quick Response Team, Op Safe Haven, @PoliceNG #VIO @Fedfireng, as well as Local Divers have found the vehicle belonging to Maj Gen Alkali RTD at a pond in Lafendeg Du Plateau State."

