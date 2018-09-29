BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu

Just after Dr. Femi Hamzat, one of the Lagos State governorship aspirants seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced his withdrawal from the race to support Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the duo have met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting held on Saturday afternoon at Ikoyi, Lagos.

News of the meeting was announced by the party via a tweet that read: "Just in: VP Prof. Yemi Osibajo @ProfOsinbajo meets Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jideS and Dr. Femi Hamzat @FemiHamzat, this afternoon at Ikoyi, Lagos, just after Hamzat stepped down to endorse Sanwoolu for the Lagos Guber race."