JUST IN: 36 Out Of 40 Lagos Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu

The support base for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased, with the annoucement by 36 of the 40 Lagos State House of Assembly members on Saturday that they were behind him.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Honourable (Princess) Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, the decision was taken at a parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers held at the Lateef Jakande auditorium of the House on Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. Of the 40 members of the House, 36 were present and they all endorsed the decision and duly signed the follow-up statement.

The lawmakers stated that they were in agreement with the leadership of the party and the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), which had earlier endorsed Sanwo-Olu for the governorship ticket.