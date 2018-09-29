Nigeria Will Not Forget Late Pilot — Buhari Condoles With Air Force Over Abuja Crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, following the death of an Air Force pilot, Bello Mohammed Baba-Ari, who was involved in a crash in Abuja on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Baba-Ari was the pilot involved in the F-7Ni aircraft crash in Katamkpe Hills, Abuja on Friday.

Although he made it out of the aircraft, he later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The president also wished the two other officers who sustained injuries in the crash quick recovery.

He extolled the virtues of the dead pilot, saying he laid down his life in the service of his fatherland at a time that patriotic citizens were needed to join hands to move the nation forward.

He stated that, having paid the supreme sacrifice, the nation would not forget him and prayed that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest. He also assured family members that the country will not abandon them.

Representatives of the president also visited the two other officers, Squadron Leader Abatuba and Flight Lieutenant Ambi in the hospital, and conveyed the president's good wishes to them.

Buhari wished them quick recovery, assuring them the hearts of Nigerians are with them and are praying for them as they make a quick return to good health.

He assured Nigerians that the country will do whatever it takes to ensure that they are back on their feet in excellent state.