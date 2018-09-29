Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently trending in a video that has gone viral on social media, over a costly error he made while addressing the media but which is significant, given allegations of massive vote buying, voter intimidation and violence that heralded the Osun State governorship rerun..

Oshiomhole made the gaffe at a press conference on the Osun election, when he described the kinds of people who should participate in elections.

The election was won by Gboyega Oyetola, the APC candidate.

He said: "I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry defeat, should participate in an election, because there must be a winner and there must be a loser."