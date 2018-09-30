After 'N100,000 Bribe To Each Delegate', Buhari's In-Law Considers Withdrawing From Adamawa APC Primary

"Yes I am contemplating withdrawing. Each delegate was given N100,000 openly, while I insist that I cannot buy people’s conscience," he said. "And the Governor came and insisted that elections must hold this night, because his money will expire by morning if election is shifted to tomorrow."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari's in-law popularly known as Modi, is set to announce his withdrawal from the ongoing governorship election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.

Modi, who is the younger brother of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, told SaharaReporters that he feels the election comittee "has been compromised".

"Yes I am contemplating withdrawing. Each delegate was given N100,000 openly, while I insist that I cannot buy people’s conscience," he said.

"And the Governor came and insisted that elections must hold this night, because his money will expire by morning if election is shifted to tomorrow.

"I called the National Chairman and complained about the situation of Ribadu square on both security and lighting but the Chairman, Alhaji Giade, spoke with the National Chairman and the Chairman asked him to postpone till tomorrow. However, he insists that he will go ahead.

"See how poor the lighting is. We demanded for the delegates list, which the committee refused to give us. After heavy debate they are now working on producing copies for us, So photocopy machine was brought to the venue."

