BREAKING: Adeduntan, 'One Of The Last Seven' Oyo APC Gov Aspirants, Withdraws

Although Adeduntan did not state any reason for the withdrawal from the race, he promised he "will in due course provide further clarification on the matter".

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

AbdulAzeez Adeduntan, a governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has withdrawn from the primary election scheduled holding in Ibadan, capital of the state.

Olaolu Bilau, Press Secretary to Adeduntan Campaign Organisation, stated this in a terse statement issued on his social media page on Sunday.

It read: "One of the last seven governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr. Azeez Popoola Adeduntan, will not be participating in the APC governorship primary holding on Sunday, September 30, 2018."

Alao Akala, a former Governor and one of the governorship aspirants in the APC had also expressed his intention to boycott the primary election. Akala also asked his supporters to stay away from the venue of the election, on the allegation of the imposition of a certain candidate by Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State.

The primary is holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium at Adamasingba in Ibadan.

SaharaReporters, New York

