Buhari Visits Survivors Of Abuja Jet Crash

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the two survivors of the crash that occurred in Abuja, involving two aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The president, who visited the NAF officers on Sunday, prayed for their quick recovery.

He also prayed for the family of the pilot who lost his life in the incident, Bello Mohamed Baba-Ari.

Buhari shared the news of his visit to the officers via a tweet that read: "Today I visited Squadron Leader Batuba & Flight Lieutenant Andy,the two survivors of the tragic collision of 2 Nigerian Air Force fighter jets on Friday in Abuja. I pray for their quick recovery, and also for the family of Squadron Leader Babari, who lost his life in the incident."

