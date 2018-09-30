Buhari, Wife Return To Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have returned from New York where the president participated in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Buhari arrived Abuja on Sunday, after wrapping up other official engagements on the sidelines of the UNGA between September 24 and 29.

The president and his wife, alongside other members of his cabinet, departed New York on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff, and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and other government officials welcomed the president back to the country.

The highpoint of the president’s participation at the UNGA was his address, where he called for world peace.

The president and his wife also attended a welcome reception hosted by Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, and his spouse.

The Nigerian delegation participated in a meeting on the fight against tuberculosis organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as a meeting on financing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the World Economic Forum’s sustainable development impact summit.

Buhari also had bilateral meetings with African and world leaders, including Bill Gates with a view to promoting national and African interests. There was also an interactive session with Nigerian professionals based in the US and Canada.

While the president was away, he won the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.