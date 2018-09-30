How Atiku, Tinubu ,Registered Multiple Parties To Hijack Political Space – Ex-IPAC Deputy Chairman, Onwubuya

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the National Chairman of Freedom and Justice Party, Breakforth Onwubuya, has revealed that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar registered about four political parties.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, while presenting nomination and intent forms to Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas to contest the FCT Senatorial district, he added that he was privileged to know this in his capacity as the Deputy National Chairman of IPAC.

He said few elites with enormous resources claimed they own Nigeria and have hijacked the political space of the country, saying, “they control everyone through their numerous political parties.”

“By the virtue of my former position as the former Deputy National Chairman of IPAC, which is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, I discovered that most of the parties are owned by one elite or the other.”

“If I mention their names you will know. The former Vice President own four political parties. ”

“Some Senators own political parties. They give out money to register political parties and many political parties have been hijacked.”

“The party I was before which is called Action Congress, AC, was registered by Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2005 and they still have interest despite being in another parties.”

Dr. Onwubuya recalled how IPAC was closely monitored by the duo to ensure the umbrella body was not taking steps that were not in their interest.