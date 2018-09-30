How Atiku, Tinubu ,Registered Multiple Parties To Hijack Political Space – Ex-IPAC Deputy Chairman, Onwubuya

“Some Senators own political parties. They give out money to register political parties and many political parties have been hijacked. The party I was before which is called Action Congress, AC, was registered by Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2005 and they still have interest despite being in another parties.”

by Samson Atekojo Usman , Daily Post Newspaper Sep 30, 2018

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the National Chairman of Freedom and Justice Party, Breakforth Onwubuya, has revealed that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar registered about four political parties.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, while presenting nomination and intent forms to Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas to contest the FCT Senatorial district, he added that he was privileged to know this in his capacity as the Deputy National Chairman of IPAC.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the National Chairman of Freedom and Justice Party, Breakforth Onwubuya, has revealed that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar registered about four political parties.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, while presenting nomination and intent forms to Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas to contest the FCT Senatorial district, he added that he was privileged to know this in his capacity as the Deputy National Chairman of IPAC.

He said few elites with enormous resources claimed they own Nigeria and have hijacked the political space of the country, saying, “they control everyone through their numerous political parties.”

“By the virtue of my former position as the former Deputy National Chairman of IPAC, which is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, I discovered that most of the parties are owned by one elite or the other.”

“If I mention their names you will know. The former Vice President own four political parties. ”

“Some Senators own political parties. They give out money to register political parties and many political parties have been hijacked.”

“The party I was before which is called Action Congress, AC, was registered by Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2005 and they still have interest despite being in another parties.”

Dr. Onwubuya recalled how IPAC was closely monitored by the duo to ensure the umbrella body was not taking steps that were not in their interest.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Samson Atekojo Usman , Daily Post Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Adamawa State Governor Sued For ‘Forging’ Secondary School Certificate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Stand Down Or Face Impeachment, Tinubu’s Camp Threatens Ambode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘APC In The Morning, PDP In The Night’ — Why Aisha Alhassan Was Screened Out Of Gov Race
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Nothing To Justify Plans To Deny Ambode Second Term – Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Adamawa State Governor Sued For ‘Forging’ Secondary School Certificate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Stand Down Or Face Impeachment, Tinubu’s Camp Threatens Ambode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Adebayo Shittu Backtracks, Says 'It'll Be A Pleasant Thing To Go For NYSC'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘APC In The Morning, PDP In The Night’ — Why Aisha Alhassan Was Screened Out Of Gov Race
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Postpones Lagos, Imo Gov Primaries
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 36 Out Of 40 Lagos Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Protests Against Dokubo Are Sponsored, Says Niger Delta Group
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad