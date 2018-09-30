JUST IN: Ribadu 'May Boycott' APC Primary 'Because He Doesn't Trust The Process'

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may boycott the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary scheduled for Sunday.

Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, a brother of the former anti graft boss, told SaharaReporters that "Right now, Mallam is analysing and consulting, because from all indications, the process is shrouded in secrecy and you can be sure the election is not going to be credible.

"Imagine up to this moment (11:30am), as I speak with you we don't know who the delegates are; we don't know what the guidelines are; we don't even know the whereabouts of the election committee.

"Therefore Mallam will at the appropriate time make his position public, but I can confirm to you that if Mallam is withdrawing; he will not be doing so for any aspirant. It will be because he doesn't trust the process."

There are indications that the primary election may be postponed to Monday, as SaharaReporters can report that election committee was yet to arrive Yola as of 2pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, delegates' screening is ongoing at the Lamido Cinema Hall, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.