Ribadu, Buhari's In-Law Reject Venue Of Adamawa APC Governorship Primary

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

The governorship primary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State is in limbo as two aspirants, Mahmood Halilu Modi and Nuhu Ribadu, have rejected the venue provided by the state government for the exercise, scheduled to hold today.

Speaking with journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Chairman of the Election Committee, Yerima Giade, said: "I'm going to inspect the venue to ascertain the security concerns raised by some senior stakeholders."

Babachir Lawal had argued that the Ribadu Square venue proposed by the state government was porous, as according to him, miscreants may scale the low wall of the square to distrupt the process.

As things stand, there are indications that the primary might be postponed.

SaharaReporters, New York

