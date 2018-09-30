Rivers Gov Aspirant Lulu-Briggs Calls For Cancellation Of Primary

Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a Rivers State governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has called for the postponement of the primary, citing non transparency in the process.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Dumo said delegates had been handpicked from wards, an action he described as a breach of the party constitution .

“Field reports I have received show clearly that certain persons have been handpicked from all the wards delegates to primary in clear breach of our party constitution and guidelines," he said.

He accused Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, of imposing his preferred candidate on the party.

Meanwhile SaharaReporters learnt there are two separate primaries to hold in Rivers State as the Minister for Transportation and Senator Magnus Abe camps have delegates in different places.