Rivers Gov Aspirant Lulu-Briggs Calls For Cancellation Of Primary

At a press briefing on Sunday, Dumo said delegates had been handpicked from wards, an action he described as a breach of the party constitution .

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a Rivers State governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has called for the postponement of the primary, citing non transparency in the process.

“Field reports I have received show clearly that certain persons have been handpicked from all the wards delegates to primary in clear breach of our party constitution and guidelines," he said.

He accused Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, of imposing his preferred candidate on the party.

Meanwhile SaharaReporters learnt there are  two separate primaries to hold in Rivers State as the Minister for Transportation and Senator Magnus Abe camps have delegates in different places.

