35-Year-Old 'Small Alhaji' Emerges Ondo SDP House Of Reps Candidate

Adefisoye, popularly known as 'Small Alhaji', emerged through a consensus by the party during its primary held in Idanre, Ondo State

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Ahead of the 2019 general election, Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye has emerged the consensus House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) contesting the seat of the Idanre-Ifedore constituency in Ondo State.

SaharaReporters learnt on Monday that Adefisoye, popularly known as 'Small Alhaji', emerged through a consensus by the party during its primary held in Idanre, Ondo State.

Addressing party supporters shortly after he emerged, the 35-year-old politician and businessman expressed happiness that the youth are given chances to participate in decision making that will translate into good governance and leadership.

However, he said he remains the candidate to beat in the race to the National Assembly to represent the people of Idanre/Ifedore.

"I remain the candidate to beat in this race to the House of Representatives to represent the people of Idanre, as I have warmed my way to the hearts of Ondo youth through leadership and mentorship, while facilitating training for the youth in different vocations."

Speaking at the event, Korode Duyile, the SDP Ondo State Chairman, assured Adefisoye of total support to win in the 2019 election.

Duyile advised the youth not to be afraid of joining politics in order to represent their people and bring the dividends of democracy through better leadeship.

He said: "Let me state that this young vibrant man, who has distinguished himself in all spheres of life, has been given the ticket of SDP to contest the seat of the House of Representatives.

"His victory today, although is not a surprise, but the confirmation of the belief that the people we represent or want to represent should always come first in everything as this an advice for the young ones who are seeking to lead."

