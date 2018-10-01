5,000 Rendered Homeless As Flood Wreaks Havoc On Delta Communities

More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless, with while hundreds of hectares of farmland and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the flood that submerged several communities in the council area.

The affected communities include: Akemu and Asarueha camps, Odabor all in Ikpide-Irri riverine community; Uzere, Ivrogbo-Irri, Araya, Emede, Umeh, among other communities in the local government council.

A visit by our correspondent to Akemu and Asarueha camps, Odabor of Ikpide-Irri riverine community, revealed houses and other valuables submerged in water, while residents including little children were seen being ferried away with boats to safer places.

It was also observed that some parts of the Ikpide-Irri main town was already being overtaken by the flood, just as residents in the area passionately appealed to corporate bodies, spirited individuals and all relevant authorities to send relief materials to them.

At Uzere, Ivrogbo-Irri, Araya, Umeh, and other communities in the local government council, the story was the same as houses and farmlands were seen submerged by the flood, while at Iyede-Ame, Onogbokor, Ibrede and Abbi communities in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state, more than 3,000 persons were rendered homeless.

Meanwhile the Delta State government has established Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Emede and Ozoro, Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas of the state to cater for displaced persons.

In continuation of his visit on Saturday to IDP camps, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who expressed displeasure with the welfare situation at the Kwale camp, dissolved the committee set up to run the camp for victims of flood, warning that the welfare of the displaced persons should not be compromised.

At the Ashaka and Kwale IDPs camps in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas and Emede and Ozoro, Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas of the state, the governor thanked the victims for their cooperation so far.

Also, a few days ago, Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past Governor of Delta State, sent relief materials to the victims at Ikpide-Irri riverine community.

Making another donation of relief materials worth several millions of naira to victims of the ravaging flood in Isoko South, at the IDPs camp in Emede, shortly after his unscheduled visit to some ravaged communities including Uzere and its neighbouring communities, Uduaghan described the situation as pathetic.

The Delta South Senatorial All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, who defied the heavy downpour on Saturday, was received by a crowd of the flood victims, and he urged the federal and state governments, as well as well-meaning individuals in the state to come to the rescue of the victims.

He said: "I think it is a serious situation, and unfortunately, the Federal Government has categorised it as a national disaster zone — one of the states that is badly affected. It reminds me of 2012 when we had this kind of situation in the state as governor. Then 14 local government areas were affected, but I don't know how many are currently affected.

"From what I am seeing, it is quite a serious situation. I don't know if I did it then with ease, but I have put in public space the things we did to manage the flooding in 2012. I think people will look at it and get one or two things from. People have their own approach to situations like this, but I know there's always a common thread in the management of any disaster and if you use this common thread you will achieve good results.

"What I have come out here to do today is to ensure that people know that this kind of situation is on ground. It is to draw attention of our people to the seriousness of the flooding situation in Delta State and other parts of Nigeria. And that people should empathise with the people that are affected to do one thing or the other to help the the victims."

Uduaghan, while describing this year's flooding as more severe, noted that government alone cannot solve the problems, and therefore called on non-governmental organisations and notable Deltans to provide assistance to the victims, adding that he would visit other areas affected by the floods to ascertain the level of devastation and make similar donations.

"I will get to as many camps I can to replicate this gesture. I'll be going to the Ijaw area to give the little I have to those who are also affected. It's not what I am giving that is important (though is also important) but being able to give some psychological support to the victims is more important. And also letting them know there are people who also feel their pains. We should do whatever we can to help them get over this period of their life," Uduaghan stated.