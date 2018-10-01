75-year-old Jeremiah Useni Emerges Plateau PDP Governorship Candidate

Useni polled 1,018 votes to defeat 12 other candidates at the party’s primary held on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Jeremiah Useni NAN

Jeremiah Useni, a Senator representing Plateau South senatorial district, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau for the 2019 election.

2,097 delegates from 17 local government areas voted at the primary, that saw 75-year-old Useni emerge victorious.

Useni was once the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and a  former minister of transport. He was also the  military governor of the old Bendel State, now made up of Edo and Delta states.

SaharaReporters, New York

