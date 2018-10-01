Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence

The protesters bearing different placards with Ambode’s picture, marched to the front gate of Tinubu’s entrance on Monday. They were, however, prevented from gaining access into the premises, by armed security men.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Oct 01, 2018

Some supporters of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, thronged the residence of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The protesters bearing different placards with Ambode’s picture, marched to the front gate of Tinubu’s entrance on Monday. They were, however, prevented from gaining access into the premises, by armed security men.

As such,  the protesters remained at the opposite side of the road with their placards hoisted high, while they danced to songs from their band.

Ambode has been in a running battle with the leadership of Lagos State APC for the party's governorship ticket.

Tinubu has, however, not minced words in his preference for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s main contender, for the governorship ticket.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shifts Lagos Governorship Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Sad And I Feel Cheated, But I'll Listen To Tinubu, Says Akintola As He Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Hours After 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw, Ribadu Makes U-turn On Adamawa APC Gov Primary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections We Are Family; We Must Not Go Into Elections Divided, Ambode Tells APC National Working Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shifts Lagos Governorship Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Sad And I Feel Cheated, But I'll Listen To Tinubu, Says Akintola As He Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Hours After 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw, Ribadu Makes U-turn On Adamawa APC Gov Primary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections We Are Family; We Must Not Go Into Elections Divided, Ambode Tells APC National Working Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu: I Forgive Ambode And I Hope He Regains His Balance After Tomorrow’s Contest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Convention: APC Mocks Saraki, Other PDP Presidential Aspirants For Bowing To Wike’s Threat
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 'Four More My Daddy' — Olamide Sides With Ambode In Lagos Governorship Tussle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nothing To Justify Plans To Deny Ambode Second Term – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Utomi, Ogboru Emerge Delta APC Gov Candidates At Parallel Primaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad