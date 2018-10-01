Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence

Some supporters of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, thronged the residence of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The protesters bearing different placards with Ambode’s picture, marched to the front gate of Tinubu’s entrance on Monday. They were, however, prevented from gaining access into the premises, by armed security men.

As such, the protesters remained at the opposite side of the road with their placards hoisted high, while they danced to songs from their band.

Ambode has been in a running battle with the leadership of Lagos State APC for the party's governorship ticket.

Tinubu has, however, not minced words in his preference for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s main contender, for the governorship ticket.